Virus: Extreme Contamination

Several years after a meteorite crash lands on a farm in Kosovo, an Italian scientist leaves his home in Italy to track down the result of bizarre behavior and happenings that seem to be centered around this phenomena. His journey takes him to a recently abandoned military base where the few people that remain have morphed into otherworldly creatures with an appetite for human flesh. The scientist will soon discover that the meteorite is shrouded in a mystery that spans the existence of mankind.