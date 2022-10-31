Virus Undead

Not Available

From director Wolf Wolff comes another zombie movie whose epidemic derives from a virus which turns humans into hideously infected cannibals with superhuman power. In a country town of Landsberg is where the movie is set and it primarily focuses on a trio of friends, medical students who find themselves in a whole heap of trouble. Robert is returning home to settle his genius scientist relative's estate once he dies. Eugene and Patrick accompany Robert to Landsberg where they meet up with two girls, Robert's former flame, Marlene, and her pal Vanessa. The pandemic is understood once Eugene discovers a lab behind a wine cellar door and Robert listens to the recorded audio comments of his grandfather's experiments on corpses and animals hoping to find out what causes the virus and how it spreads.