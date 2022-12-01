Visão 2013 para Roberto Piva

Not Available

A subversive take on the urban symphonies of the past, with anti echoes to São Paulo, Symphony of a Metropolis (1929) by Adalberto Kemeny and Rudolpho Rex Lustig was inspired by Walter Ruttmann’s classic Berlin, Symphony of a City (1927). This short film by Bettim & Coelho pays tribute to Piva in relation to the Brazilian city. A tribute to a poet who is missed, but also a visual and sonic epitome of explosions, nightlife and rock, which is also invoked through the self-portrait, the frantic exploration of the city and its lights.