Not Available

Inspector Rakesh Verma has been assigned the case of the mysterious deaths of Zoravar and his associate. His investigations take him to meet the other two associates namely Thakur Dhurjan Singh, and Lala Lachiram Chaudhary - both fearful for their lives. While Rakesh is aware that both are connected to the criminal underworld, he is required to provide protection to them. His investigations make him conclude that the suspects could be Wali Khan, a former jailbird; Trilokchand, another former jailbird, in jail for murder, but who is now crippled and confined to a wheelchair; and a mysterious woman who was fed venomous poison as a child - and is quite capable of administering it in lethal doses. Rakesh must now find who the real killer is - before he/she kills the Thakur and Lala.