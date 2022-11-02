Vishwa Thulasi

Not Available

Nandita Das comes to Sundarapuri as a teacher at a dance school. Next door to the school lives Mammootty, the zamindar. The young Mamootty is played by Mohit and Ambili plays young Nandita. In their childhood, Mohit and Ambili had been in love, a fact that was resented by her cousin Siva. Child marriage takes place between Ambili and Siva but Siva runs away. Mammootty remains a bachelor and later he happens to meet Nandita and the old flame is kindled. When both of them are about to get married Siva makes a comeback. Whether the lovers reunite is dealt with, in the movie climax.