Vishwa Vidaata

Wrongly accused of being a terrorist, Jai Verma attempts to prove himself innocent, in vain, and escapes from India and re-locates to Sharjah in the Persian Gulf. With the assistance of Dr. Roy, Plastic Surgeon, he takes on a new face and a new name, Ajay Khanna, and returns to India to try and live a normal life. He meets with his old flame, Radha, and marries her. Several months later, she gives birth to a baby boy, Ravi. Years later, Ravi has grown up and he looks exactly like his dad did before the plastic surgery. Needless to state, he is recognized both by the police, as well as the gangsters, and has to be on run and defensive. He ends up investigating his own father, and his mother's affair with Jai, and now all three family members must come together to face the truth, and consequences from the past.