  • Romance
  • Science Fiction

Studio

Henry Joe Productions

The year is 2086. Seventy years ago the entire human race went invisible. Ten years ago, a small number of people began to mysteriously reappear. While theories exist, no one knows what's truly going on. When Guy, a conflicted artist, is presented with the knowledge that he has the power to transform back to his visible state, he's faced with a tough dilemma: does he become visible and accept a life of vulnerability and possible judgment, or does he stay invisible and risk losing an existence of passion, honesty, and love?

