Sandhya and Nikhil have been married for 8 years and live a wealthy lifestyle in Bombay, along with a daughter, Rashmi. On their 8th anniversary, they invite several friends, chief amongst them Prabha and her husband, Ramesh; Revati, Gita, and an unexpected guest, a nephew of one their friend's, Rahul. Prabha gets very intoxicated during this get-together, and confides with Sandhya about her rocky marriage. One year later, Nikhil shocks Sandhya when he tells her that he has fallen in love with a much younger woman, Vrunda, and wants to leave her.