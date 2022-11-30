Vision of Disorder: Dead in New York

Not Available

Music & Musicals, Hard Rock & Heavy Metal, Rock & Pop - Filmed during their 2006 reunion, this live show from New York features Long Island-based Vision of Disorder at their thrash-punk best. A look behind the scenes of the tour accompanies the concert. Together, the show and documentary footage captures the band's bond with their fans and preserves a historic chapter in the hard-core scene. Tracks include "For the Bleeders," "Suffer," "Beneath the Green," "Jada Bloom," "Jam" and a dozen others.