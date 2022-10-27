1985

Vision Quest

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 14th, 1985

Studio

The Guber-Peters Company

High school wrestler Louden Swain is a man obsessed , trying to shed 23 pounds in a dangerously short time and take on Shute, the undefeated, tough-as-nails 168-pound champion who's the best wrestler in the state. Matthew Modine stars as the mop-headed student undeterred in his Vision Quest...until a day a sexy drifter threatens to pin Louden and his dreams to the mat of unrequited love.

Cast

Matthew ModineLouden Swain
Linda FiorentinoCarla
Ronny CoxLarry Swain
Daphne ZunigaMargie Epstein
Charles HallahanThe Coach
Michael SchoefflingKuch

