High school wrestler Louden Swain is a man obsessed , trying to shed 23 pounds in a dangerously short time and take on Shute, the undefeated, tough-as-nails 168-pound champion who's the best wrestler in the state. Matthew Modine stars as the mop-headed student undeterred in his Vision Quest...until a day a sexy drifter threatens to pin Louden and his dreams to the mat of unrequited love.
|Matthew Modine
|Louden Swain
|Linda Fiorentino
|Carla
|Ronny Cox
|Larry Swain
|Daphne Zuniga
|Margie Epstein
|Charles Hallahan
|The Coach
|Michael Schoeffling
|Kuch
View Full Cast >