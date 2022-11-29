Visionaries: Knights of the Magical Light - Feryl Steps Out

Not Available

Feryl is almost captured when the Capture Chariot crashes while he is trying to help Leoric stop a pirate raid. Feeling overshadowed by the other Spectral Knights, he chooses to leave their ranks. When one of his spies hears this, Darkstorm goes with Mortredd to seek his services. Feryl refuses and fights them off before they can capture him to force him onto their side, but Darkstorm has Cravex have the Spider of Fear of his staff bite Leoric to make him suffer a nightmare he takes as an omen that the Darkling Lords have seized Feryl. Leoric runs into a trap and is captured, has his lion totem removed and staff stolen, and is placed in a device which will stretch him until his muscles break. Feryl follows them, but has no time to get the other Spectral Knights to help him fight.