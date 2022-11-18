Visioneer: The Peter Diamandis Story

Not Available

Peter Diamandis dreamed of outer space his whole life. But since the days of his childhood, when the Apollo program was at its height, America's excitement for the exploration of space has waned, even if Peter's obsession never did. So Peter set out to find a way to kick-start the next evolution of spaceflight, inspiring people all over the world to look to the stars again. "Visioneer" tells the story of Peter's vision to create the "X Prize," a $10 million contest meant to encourage the creation of new space vehicles and a whole new space industry. Through hard work, passion, and a never-say-die attitude, Peter and his colleagues managed to overcome hurdle after hurdle to create the Ansari X Prize and help usher in a new era of private space flight.