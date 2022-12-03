Visioni della Medea (tracce di un film sognato)

Not Available

Some of the scenes cut from the final editing of Medea by Pier Paolo Pasolini, fortunately found by L’Officina - a historic Roman film club born in the 1970s - on the initiative of Cinemazero in Pordenone have been preserved and digitized at the Cineteca del Friuli. These materials, with the care of the Pasolini scholar Luciano De Giusti, have been reassembled, accompanied by texts / readings and original music by Paolo Corberi: here are the "Visions of the Medea (traces of a dreamed film)", now a very important document to reconstruct the creative process of production and reliving the poetic / lyrical aura of the film's protagonists and places, including the lagoon of Grado (GO).