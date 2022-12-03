Visions from a jail cell

Not Available

Childhood can be said to be the best and most carefree stage of life. Looking back, we have forgotten many fragments of childhood, but never deny her unforgettable warmth. However, for children who are exposed to the flames of war and oppression, their childhood is cold and cruel. Xiaoluotou is a poor child who has lived in prison since the day he was born. His mother is a Communist, so he was brutally persecuted by the Kuomintang reactionaries. He is a prisoner of the Kuomintang, and the beetle on the sand is a toy of a small carrot head. Death and killing locked the child's footsteps, but could not seal his free-spirited imagination. In his mind, schools and prisons are no different, and the teacher’s laughter is unbearable. The prison is a black home filled with murderous children. He is flying freely above the prison...