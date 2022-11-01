Not Available

Shot in high-definition video from a helicopter-mounted camera, Visions of Italy: Southern Style takes us on a seamless sojourn following along the rugged western coastline to the toe of the "boot" at Reggio Calabria, and then back inland over the countryside to Rome. Join us as we fly over the most popular destinations in southern Italy - the romance of the Amalfi Coast; the bustling seaports of Naples and Sorrento; the majesty of Vesuvius; the ruins of Pompeii, Rome's Spanish Steps and Colosseum; pictureesque fishing porst along the Calarian Riviera; the breath-taking fountains at Tivoli Gardens and more. Visions of Italy; Southern Style showcases these familiar sights from an unprecedented perspective, as well as extraordinary sights that don't make most itineraries.