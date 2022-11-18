Not Available

Mookajjiya Kanasugalu (Visions of Mookajji) is a movie based on the Jnanpith Award winning novel of the same name by K Shivaram Karanth. Mookambika, a victim of child marriage, is widowed even before she attains puberty. The solitude resulting from the customs of those days to be confined by four walls coupled with her innate sensitivity helps her develop the power of extra-sensory perception. She tries to question with her rationale, the barbarism of the civilized society and is labeled a lunatic for doing so and is punished. She chooses silence as a mark of her protest. Thus, Mookambika eventually comes to be known as Mookajji (literally meaning mute, old woman) The movie deals with how she, now in her 80s tells stories about antiques excavated by Subraya, her great-nephew and a history student, through her "dreams" which deal with a wide array of themes from evolution of culture, concepts of God, religion, relationships, humans and their sexuality, etc.