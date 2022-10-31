Not Available

For the sake of her son, Paolo, Stella is re-married to another man, Anton, in the hopes of a having a whole and peaceful family life. However, after the wedding, she experiences major haunting that endangers her life and the people around her. All the clues are pointing to her dead husband. Feeling guilty of her ex-husband’s death, Stella tries to save her family from the ghost’s wrath. Along the way, secrets start to unravel and Stella is now unsure of who is haunting her and why she is being haunted.