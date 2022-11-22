Visit Nauvoo

Not Available

Gathering to an uninhabitable swampland, the Saints built a beautiful city in just seven years called, Nauvoo, the "Jewel of the Mississippi". Walk the streets of Old Nauvoo as you visit the beautiful homes of Heber C. Kimball, Brigham Young, and Wilford Woodruff. Learn more of their faith and sacrifice to build the Kingdom of God. Stroll through the Prophet Joseph's Red Brick Store and the Mansion House, where Joseph and Emma often slept on the floor to accommodate their guests. Contemplate the determination of the Saints to build a temple to their God as you see the reconstructed temple rising majestically above the city. Whether you've never visited Nauvoo or want to forever cherish your memories of Nauvoo, this DVD is a must for every family.