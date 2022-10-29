1960

Visit To A Small Planet

  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 3rd, 1960

Studio

Paramount

The weirdest alien of the galaxy pays a visit to Earth... Jerry Lewis is Kreton, a childish alien who, against his teacher's will leaves his planet to visit the Earth, and lands in the backyard of a famous television journalist who doesn't believe in U.F.O's and aliens. Wanting to study humans but not able to fully understand them, Kreton makes a mess out of it, generating a lot of comic situations. Written by Alessio Quirino

Cast

Jerry LewisKreton
Joan BlackmanEllen Spelding
Earl HollimanConrad
Fred ClarkMajor Roger Putnam Spelding
OrangeyClementine (uncredited)

