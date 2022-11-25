Visitations

Not Available

In a blasted, post-apocalyptic landscape, a priapic alien voyeur writhes in a demented frenzy. Two women grapple in a slime-ridden dungeon. To the throb of a grungy, techno soundtrack the film builds to climax; the image disintegrates in a welter of scratches. This stunning and original film is an attempt to evoke modern myths of abduction and abuse by extra-terrestrials, lulling the audience into the trance-like state between sleep and consciousness. The startling images were filmed on black-and-white Super 8, hand-processed and luridly dyed. This is true alchemical erotica.