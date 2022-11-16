Visitin' 'round at Coolidge Corners

Not Available

This is as slick a piece of campaign film as ever came out of Hollywood -- barring, of course, the anti-Upton Sinclair stuff turned out as newsreels in the 1930s during his campaign for governor of California. President Coolidge is presented as a simple man of the people who helps his cousin with the haying when he is in the neighborhood, works in the building he was born in and lives in the same house his father was born in: just another fellow like you and me. He runs the nation just about as well as we could.