Not Available

Documentation of the artist being hypnotized, wandering around in an immaginary art museum and describing what he sees there. Keller took lessons from a professional hypnotist to prepare for the piece Visiting a Contemporary Art Museum under Hypnosis (2006), let himself be hypnotized, and he also hypnotized others. The two-part video depicts a hypnosis session in which Keller repairs to the corridor of an imaginary museum hypnotized and describes the works which he sees there.