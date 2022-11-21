Not Available

Vishnu (Vijay)'s father wants to bring up his son as a timid person but the guy desires to explore the world and hates his Dad's overprotection. So Vishnu leaves home and goes to work in an estate claiming that he is an orphan. The owner of the estate adopts Vishnu as his son.Meanwhile Vishnu falls in love with Radha (Sanghavi). Everything goes fine for Vijay till his adoped father shows a photograph and asks Vijay to kill the people in the photo if he really wants to prove the affection he has for him.