Visual Futurist: The Art & Life of Syd Mead

    Enter the world of Syd Mead, legendary "VISUAL FUTURIST" behind such films as "Blade Runner", "TRON", "Aliens", "2010", and experience his art like never before. Explore his life and career spanning the entire design spectrum from his early beginnings at Ford, and designing consumer products for Philips, to 747 interiors in the Middle East, including a yacht for Donald Trump. This feature length documentary offers a compelling portrait of a man revered around the world, and a detailed look into the field of design, including work by the artist which has never been seen, until now...

