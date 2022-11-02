Not Available

Vision, our most important and complex sense, is one of the slowest to develop and can take 12 months until the baby fully develops his or her visual ability. From the award-winning Baby First team comes VISUAL INSPIRATIONS, which explores the beauty of art in a way that adjusts to the pace of your child s development in three progressive steps: black & white, discovering colors, and universe of colors. Your child will thrill to the sights and sounds of this easy-to-understand DVD, starting him/her on a lifelong journey of the magic of vision. VISUAL INSPIRATIONS features segments from: Rainbow Horse Sandman Black & White Harry the Bunny Picture Pad Arty Party Color Symphony