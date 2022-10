Not Available

Vishwasam... Athallae Ellaam is the story of Jomon played by Shine Tom Chacko and his frequent conflict with A S A Luka, his father played by veteran actor Shankar. Jomon is a very spoilt brat and he seldom know how to lead a practical and successful life. He believes that a person can amass wealth only using intelligence. As he wishes, he is entrusted with a task that can make his ambition a reality, but his lack of knowledge in practical life lands him in several trouble.