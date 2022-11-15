Vite a mano armata

Not Available

Road trips have never been this killer! Jason Priestley stars as Breakfast, a psychotic jewelry store thief whose grip on reality is frighteningly precarious. With his accomplice Panda, the duo make off with a carload of cash, a result of a tip-off from beautiful cashier Ziggy. Her reward: to hitch a ride with the out-of-control duo so that she can meet her long-lost father Francis. But Breakfast is on a suicidal quest to even a score with his former boss and has the cops hot on his trail. Rage, murder and revenge are about to collide!