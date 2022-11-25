Vite da maghi

Not Available

An average magician can entertain but a world-class artist can reawaken your faith in the impossible. In this utterly charming showbiz chronicle, four stellar magicians will amaze even the staunchest of skeptics. But for each of these virtuosos, true success seems illusory. Among them: Brian Gillis was Johnny Carson’s favourite close-up magician and a regular on The Tonight Show; David Minkin can levitate almost anything with his mind; and Jon Armstrong might be the best card trickster in the world—but none of them are satisfied. Each can captivate a crowd, but how long can they chase their dreams and at what cost? Following the artists on and off the stage, Magicians: Life in the Impossible captures the sacrifices, the obsessive drive, and the very real possibility of losing everything for the one true love of their lives.