Viva Belarus!

Belarus has been under dictatorship of Lukashenko for 15 years. Miron (23) is not interested in politics. However, the next concert of his 'apolitical' rock band triggers off an anti-regime manifestation. Miron, is enlisted for the army for 15 months by way of punishment for 'fomenting political unrest among young people'. And this is just a beginning.. A film inspired by the story of Frank Viachorka, activist of the Belorussian opposition. Starring top Belorussian cinema and rock stars.
|Karolina Gruszka
|Viera
View Full Cast >