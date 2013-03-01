Viva Cuba Libre: Rap Is War

2013

The fire of revolution has spread to Cuba! Director Jesse Acevedo risked his own freedom; using hidden camera methods, he brings viewers inside the brewing Cuban revolution. Those filmed are at risk, even now, of imprisonment but through the courage of those willing to speak out we see the new Cuba rising to the beat of Los Aldeanos. In a small town outside Havana two young brothers, are beaten and arrested in their own home and sentenced to 5 years imprisonment for listening to rappers Los Aldeanos, banned by the government. We follow the intermingled stories of the Cruz brothers and the band they love. From the streets of Havana comes the sound of struggle and the voice of a new revolution - Los Aldeanos.