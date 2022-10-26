Viva Hotbabes Gone Wild

Not Available

The Philippine's hottest, wittiest and most incisive deejay, Mo Twister, takes his controversial "Forbidden Questions" to the next level. This time he challenges eleven of the original Hot Babes to a truth and bare. Each Hot Babe must answer all questions - from the personal to the controversial - and be put to the final test. Mo Twister dares the babes to do the most outrageous, most shocking and most wild challenges ever to be set upon them. These unbridled feats will determine who is ultimately the hottest babe in the land.