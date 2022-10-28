Viva Ingrid!

Not Available

Original newsreels, clips from Roberto Rossellini films starring the actress, and above all, astonishing home movies made largely by Ingrid Bergman herself: they all go into this story of the great Hollywood star's Italian years, from 1948 to 1956. Eight years that cover her memorable love affair with Roberto Rossellini, their three children and five unforgettable films. It's an Italian journey through Ingrid's eyes, here in an unusual role as "director", and an emotional and at times exotic look at the country, part family life, part Dolce Vita. The narrator for the occasion is the actress herself, in interviews and other stock footage, with the exception of a letter to Roberto Rossellini which is the stuff of legend, read by their daughter Isabella.