Viva la DifferAnce

Not Available

This is a Lacan feminist sexual experiment. Vive explores our sexual Eden in a time before language where there are no genders at the same time as our Mutter, Mere, Mother is our uninhibited object of desire. Three languages - German, Quebecois, French and English along with a dominatrix as a sublimation for mother to invoke this punishable paradise. Vive la DifferAnce is a title of shibboleth in reverse. DifferAnce can be translated into English from French to mean both difference and deferral. Gender is never truly present, but is only referenced through the complement of referring to the other gender's lack.