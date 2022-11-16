Viva la libertad

Not Available

    Animated short that addresses social and personal issues, begins with the prison and prisoners are seen as slaves and gendarmes as the all powerful, in a celebration of the gendarmes the prison burns down and the gendarmes kill the prisoners, one manages to escape and faces the city there is a parallel between a zoo and the prison showing that it is similar, and this character releases the animals. A police chase is seen where the character runs, he enters a dead end street where they meet a bank, a church and other institutions which are compared to a jail, remaining motionless observing that any of their options are similar and it is seen that both society and the police fall on him.

