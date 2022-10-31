Not Available

Eddie Guerrero was a consummate professional wrestler, the most successful member of the three-generation Guerrero family dynasty of superstars. His matches were showstoppers wherever he competed, be it Mexico, Japan, ECW, WCW, or WWE, where he reached the pinnacle of his career, winning the WWE Championship. His rivalries and partnerships with Rey Mysterio, Chavo Guerrero, Batista, and more were legendary. Viva La Raza--The Legacy of Eddie Guerrero collects the greatest matches and moments from Eddie's career.