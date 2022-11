Not Available

After drinking a special concoction made of various types of alcohol, the once-timid Ramon (Pedro Infante) suddenly turns into a brawler and extroverted ladies' man. With his newfound confidence, Ramon attempts to win the heart of the woman (María Antonieta Pons) he loves. Full of enjoyable songs and funny scenes, this entertaining Mexican musical centers on a wealthy man who finally realizes that money can't buy him love.