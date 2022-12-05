Not Available

In Presidio, Texas, it is customary to hear Norteña music, typically Mexican, in the bars of the city. John Ferguson, american, governs the 4,426 inhabitants of the small town, is the principal of the city high school. As mariachi, John and Mariachi Santa Cruz also play in nearby Ojinaga, Mexico, distant the Rio Grande river from Presidio. The need to understand the history that binds Mexico to the United States, during one of the periods where the thread that weaves them seems to have become tangled. Viva Presidio! tells the story of a man whose ethnicity represents 2% of the population who voted to elect him, of the affection for his city and of the walls and customs in a reality where, the real cultural accents,represent an element of union between two communities in conflict today.