It was Antonio Vivaldi who developed the classic symphony orchestra, added coloration to the strings and wind instruments to the ensemble, originated the concerto for solo instruments, and was considered to be one of the greatest violinists of the 18th century. This biographical program chronicles the life and musical styles of Vivaldi, with on-location footage and lush studio re-creations of original settings showcasing the astonishing variety of Vivaldi’s works. Included are extracts from operas, oratorios, masses and sonatas, and concertos for flute, oboe, and trumpets, as well as such violin concertos as The Four Seasons. Fifteen-year-old prodigy Corey Cerovsek portrays the young Vivaldi, and world-renowned violinist Steven Staryk plays Vivaldi as a grown man.