The headstrong genius and priest Antonio Vivaldi is sent to the Ospedale Della Pieta, a charitable institution for the care of courtesans' illegitimate daughters. Here he finds himself in charge of a talented but traumatised group of girls and his outrageous talent and flame red hair sometimes excite more than just their musical passions. With diligence and care Vivaldi schools them into a sublime chamber orchestra and soon they are renowned continent-wide. However clouds soon loom and his maverick ways arouse the suspicion of powerful men. Now he finds himself exiled and separated from his beloved girls. Despondent, he discovers the nature of a dark plot against them - they are to be sold into slavery via a prostitution ring. The great composer must do all he can to rescue his puplis, career and the very integrity of the city Venice from abject ruin.