Виверження в Майамі

When an offshore-drilling rig in the Gulf bursts into flames and sinks, Antoinette Vitrini (Rachel Hunter) - a beautiful and insightful volcanologist - investigates the area with startling results. Confirming her theory that a long-dormant underground volcano exists in the region, Antoinette discovers that the illegal deep-sea drilling has awakened the beast. Now, catastrophic amounts of magma are about to be pumped out... right under the city of Miami. But as Antoinette and her team try to stop the impending disaster, they must also battle the corrupt company that caused the problem in the first place.