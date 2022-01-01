Vivian Chow Deep V 25th Anniversary Concert 2011

Not Available

Chow held the concert "Deep V.25" on 19–20 March 2011 at Hong Kong Coliseum and released the anniversary EP "Potted Plants" to celebrate her 25th anniversary of debut. The appearance of Sean Lau in the concert surprised Chow and the audiences because it was the first reunion of this pair of main characters in famous TV drama "The Greed of Man".[1] It was a few days after Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster and 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami, when Yoshie Kashiwabara came to Hong Kong as one of her special guests,[2] Chow also decided to sell her CD's and the souvenirs designed by Leo Ku, with all proceeds given to charity for the Japanese Relief Funds. Chow’s cat sons Pal Chow and Chu Jai were passed away a month before the concert.