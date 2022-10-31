Vivian Chow Deep V 25th Anniversary Concert Karaoke

Not Available

Vivian Chow held two Deep V concerts at the Hong Kong Coliseum in March 2011 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her showbiz career. Still as beautiful as ever, the 90s idol expressed her deep affection for her loyal fans through a string of her classic love songs and a couple of dance medleys. What's more, Vivian has got a team of celebrity friends to back her up, including show host Lawrence Cheng and actor Lau Ching Wan, plus singers William So, Leo Ku, Hacken Lee, Sammi Cheng, and Hins Cheung as her guest performers. The highlight of these pairings, though, has to be Vivian's duet with her idol, 80s Japanese singer Kashiwabara Yoshie, whose song Sai-ai was the one that Vivian sang at the 1985 New Talent Singing Awards!