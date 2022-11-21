Not Available

A new, experimental dream-melding drug called 'Wonderland' hits the streets, granting its users the ability to place their consciousness into the bodies of other people. Soon, a serial killer begins to use the drug as a way to live and die as other people by forcing his victims to kill themselves. A detective on the case begins to unravel the killer's methods and motivations, while the latest would-be victims fight back against the powerful mind altering drug from within their dreams.