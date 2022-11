Not Available

To be an artist is to turn any object into a magical one. That was the aim of one of the most brilliant writers and artists of the 20th Century, Jorge Eielson. Eielson's desire to avoid notoriety, and a fifty-three year exile, made him a legendary name - not only in the European art world, but in his home country of Peru. In "Virir en una obra maestra" Gabriela Yepes explores Eielson's luminous art and incredible life.