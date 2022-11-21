Vivir mata

Not Available

A romantic comedy of our times about passion, friendship and lies, on one of those days when the city and its inhabitants go crazy and anything seems possible. Diego and Silvia meet each other and fall in love thanks to their masterly lies. The morning after, with their respective friends, they remember the encounter and slowly begin to realize how sincere and honest that relationship was. When the opportunity arises, both struggle to meet again on a day in which a sudden and unusual disorder reigns in Mexico City.