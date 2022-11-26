Viviré en tu recuerdo

Not Available

Sergio Wolf returns to the unattainable territory of his first film (I Don’t Know What Your Eves Have Done To Me) with a delicacy and grace that are both stimulating and unusual. I Will Live With Your Memories revolves around an obsession: a soundless scene discarded from that film becomes the engine for this new incursion by the director into the secret life of Ada Falcón, the early secluded and isolated singer, forgotten by everyone but a handful of compulsive aesthetes. Ada is no longer among the living, and those silenced words have become an enigma. The film is a poetic investigation on the possibilities of cinema when retrieving truth to the things we see on the screen, and reminds viewers of the power of persuasion of the image, that sensible magma where the dead dance and find their voices back.