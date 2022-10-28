Vivo, ergo tu moris

Not Available

In a time when poor mexicans, contemptuously called indians, were treated as slaves by the rich. Things were unfair, unbalanced. Django, a mexican indian, runs for his life trying to escape his abusive patrón... but he fails. After a beating that renders him unconscious, he awakens to meet Dr. Shultz, a bounty hunter that likes to keep thing in balance. Dr. Shultz has a lot to teach Django, about bounty hunters and the way of the gun, so Django can live.