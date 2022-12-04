Not Available

Behind the counter of his shop, Simon, a grocer of Jewish denomination, has always been the confidant, the healer and the memory of the inhabitants of Zarzis, a small town in the south-east of Tunisia. His shop is a meeting-place for a collection of portraits; Tahar the progressive teacher; Hadi the accursed painter; Fatma the matchmaker; Béchir the taxi-driver... The shop turns in succession into a political and philosophical arena where everyone expresses their own vision of the world.