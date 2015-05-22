2015

Viy

  Thriller
  Adventure
  Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

May 22nd, 2015

Studio

Russian Film Group

Early 18th century. Cartographer Jonathan Green undertakes a scientific voyage from Europe to the East. Having passed through Transylvania and crossed the Carpathian Mountains, he finds himself in a small village lost in impassible woods. Nothing but chance and heavy fog could bring him to this cursed place. People who live here do not resemble any other people which the traveler saw before that. The villagers, having dug a deep moat to fend themselves from the rest of the world, share a naive belief that they could save themselves from evil, failing to understand that evil has made its nest in their souls and is waiting for an opportunity to gush out upon the world.

Cast

Jason FlemyngJonathan Green
Andrei SmolyakovPaisii
Aleksey ChadovPetrus
Agniya DitkovskiteNastusya
Yuriy TsuriloSotnik
Olga ZaytsevaPannochka

