Vizhithiru (English: Stay awake) is an upcoming Tamil action thriller film written and directed by Meera Kathiravan, who debuted with Aval Peyar Thamizharasi.[1] The film has Krishna Kulasekaran playing the lead, with Venkat Prabhu, Dhansika, Vidharth, Abhinaya, Deiva Thirumagal Sara Arjun, Thambi Ramaiah, Nagendra Babu (brother of Chiranjeevi) and new faces Rahul Bhaskaran and Erica Fernandes in important roles.[2] While Vijay Milton will handle the cinematography, Praveen K. L. and N. B. Srikanth have been roped in as editors.[3] The film’s first look photo shoot took place recently.[4] Set in Chennai, the film happens within 12 hours. It was shot completely around Ritchie Street, Mount Road and Vepery.